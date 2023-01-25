Rick and Morty Fans Have Already Found the Show's New Star

Rick and Morty has found itself in a pickle, and no – Rick has nothing to do with it this time. This week, Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with series co-creator and star Justin Roiland. As you can imagine, the move has left a huge hole to fill as the embattled actor voiced the show's leads. However, it seems like fans have already found the replacement of their dreams.

Who is it? Well, the talent in question is Sean Kelly. The TikTok star has made a name for himself doing voices, and his version of Rick and Morty is insanely good.

If you do not know Kelly, the actor has two million followers on TikTok, and that number is growing by the day. They began posting videos of themselves doing impressions ages ago, but their version of Rick and Morty's leads made them an Internet star. After all, even Roiland once said in an interview that Kelly's performance was very close to the real thing. And now... well, the show needs someone to fill that gap.

Of course, fans have inundated Kelly with comments since reports confirmed Rick and Morty will recast its leads. The TikTok creator has answered with thanks, and a new reel has been posted showcasing their best impressions from the show. Of course, there is no telling whether Kelly may be in the running for the show's replacement, but fans would love to see that happen. So if Adult Swim is on TikTok, they might want to send Kelly a DM.

As for Roiland, the actor has yet to release any statement following his exit from Rick and Morty. Earlier today, reports confirmed Hulu was also cutting ties with the actor on Koala Man and Solar Opposites. This pushback all stems from a report shared earlier this year that revealed Roiland was facing charges of felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. The incident in question happened in 2020, and Roiland plead not guilty. The actor has since appeared in court several times over the case and is expected to return in April.

