Rick and Morty to Recast Voices as Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Star Justin Roiland

Adult Swim has decided to cut ties with Rick And Morty's co-creator Justin Roiland following the domestic violence allegations that arrived with the felony count of domestic battery that he had previously been charged with. The case had been revealed to the general public on January 12th earlier this month, and the Cartoon Network programming block has confirmed that the grandfather and son of the Smith family will be recast in the face of the controversy.

At present there has been no word on who the new actor, or actors, will be that will bring to life Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, with Roiland having played both roles in the Adult Swim series for the past six seasons. In confirming that Warner Bros. Discovery was ending its relationship with Roiland, a spokesperson stated the following in talking with entertainment outlet Deadline:

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland."

On top of voicing the titular characters of the surreal animated series, Roiland also voiced a number of supporting characters that played roles in the animated show, including Mr. Meeseeks, "Ants in my Eyes Johnson", Mr. Poopybutthole, Noob-Noob, and "Mr. Always Wants To Be Hunted" to name a few. Roiland also worked as an animator, writer, director, and producer on the series.

Rick And Morty's Future

Adult Swim is currently planning on pressing forward with the series as work continues on seasons seven and eight of Rick And Morty. Currently, no other cast members and/or writers have stated that they'll be leaving the series. While Roiland might be best known for his work on the Cartoon Network juggernaut, he has also had a hand in Hulu productions, Koala Man and Solar Opposites, though his status on those projects and their future has yet to be confirmed.

Roiland also recently worked on the first-person shooter, High on Life, produced by Squanch Games. Much like the Hulu projects, no word has been released in terms of the creator's future with said company.

As Deadline stated, no trial date has been set as of yet for Roiland, but should he be convicted, he could be facing up to seven years in prison. Roiland's attorney stated the following:

"We also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence."

