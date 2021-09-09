Rick and Morty Producer Addresses How Rick Actually Sees Jerry

With the end of Rick And Morty’s fifth season, we were able to see the relationship between the grandfather and grandson of the Smith Clan strengthened thanks to their adventures on the Citadel, but Sanchez’s relationship with his son-in-law Jerry remains strenuous at best. With Jerry often being seen as weak and unintelligent by the mad scientist who wanted better for his daughter Beth, showrunner and executive producer of the series, Scott Marder, took the opportunity to address the relationship between the two family members who have no love lost between one another.

The relationship between Rick and Jerry was focused on perhaps the most during the episode of the third season titled “The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy” in which the father of Beth took his son-in-law to an alien amusement park wherein death was impossible. With the two finding themselves trapped in a scenario wherein alien assassins were looking to eliminate Rick for his many sins throughout his life, their relationship might have been strengthened, but they still remain far from being the best of friends at this point, with Marder going into detail about how Jerry truly sees his daughter’s husband.

During an interview with the Interdimensional RSS: Unofficial Rick And Morty Podcast, showrunner Scott Marder explained how Rick sees Jerry and how it is somewhat similar to how a person would view an ant, as his son-in-law certainly can’t touch the level of super science that Sanchez hits on a regular basis:

“I feel like he looks at Jerry the way a god might look at an ant. Like, “This is so lopsided this is so unfair.” I think in that same way he’s also got a bit of a soft spot in just how lopsided that is. “My daughter loves this schmuck. He seems to bring a balance I don’t see what she sees in him, but he brings some level of balance to this world.” I think he’s smart enough to see all that so he just tries to stay out of Jerry’s way.”

