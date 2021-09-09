Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Ratings Are In

The fifth season of Rick And Morty came to a close this past Sunday, changing the universe of the Smith family that has become one of the biggest shows to ever originate on Adult Swim, and the ratings are in. With Rick And Morty becoming so successful that it has already been confirmed for seasons six and seven, it’s no surprise to see that the ratings for the finale were big for the series and certainly were major for the programming block on Cartoon Network that has helped the channel hit new levels of popularity.

The final two episodes that aired for the fifth season saw Rick finally having enough of Morty and deciding to replace his normal sidekick with two crows, opening up an adventure where a race of crow aliens was deciding to take a swing at the mad scientist. With the series hilariously making fun of the medium of anime, the final episode also placed Rick and Morty back into the halls of the Citadel, the space station that assembled numerous versions of the pair across numerous realities. With Evil Morty enacting his plan to break free of the chain that so many Mortys found themselves in, the original grandfather and grandson team re-discovered their appreciation for one another in the process.

Twitter User CN Schedules shared the recent ratings for the big season finale of Rick And Morty, which is nearly double that of other Adult Swim series for that night and proved just how many animation fans are still in love with the surreal adventures of the Smith Clan throughout the years:

Sunday 9/5 ratings:

11:00p – Rick and Morty – 914,000

11:30p – Rick and Morty – 935,000

12:00a – Teenage Euthanasia – 489,000 — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) September 8, 2021

A release date has yet to be revealed for season six of Rick And Morty, but the creative minds behind the series have gone on record that the wait for the upcoming episodes won’t be as long as some of the breaks between seasons that the franchise has seen in the past. With Rick and Morty burying the hatchet when it came to their relationship, it will be interesting to see where the series goes in the future and what character development will take place to move these characters forward.

What do you think of the Rick And Morty Season five finale ratings? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.