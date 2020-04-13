Rick and Morty Season 4 Confirms Midseason Premiere Title

If you need a little pick-me-up these days, Adult Swim plans to keep you busy with a certain midseason comeback. Rick & Morty is slated to return to the small screen next month, and all eyes are on the sci-fi comedy. Ahead of its return, a report has gone live confirming the title of Rick & Morty‘s next episode, and it is one fans will not want to miss.

The report comes from IGN which announced the title is “Never Ricking Morty”. This midseason premiere is slated to go live on May 3 at 11:30 pm EST, so fans will want to mark that Sunday comeback on their calendar.

At this point, there is little known about this comeback, but Adult Swim did confirm it was on its way awhile back. Now, the waiting game has been on between fans and the network. “Never Ricking Morty” will mark the first episode to drop from Rick & Morty since December 2019, and that last episode certainly left an impression on fans.

We can exclusively reveal the title of @RickandMorty‘s midseason premiere episode: “Never Ricking Morty,” debuting on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30pm ET/PT. So, uh… what are Rick and Morty up to in this episode? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/r8yYkqFZyg — IGN (@IGN) April 13, 2020

Last winter, season four went wild a sly midseason finale. It followed Rick and Morty as the pair encounter an alien race of intelligent snakes. The entire plot goes wonky when Morty is bitten by a snake, and it ends up with the pair severely altering some timelines. This causes Rick and Morty to meet their future selves, so fans are eager to see what this midseason premiere has in store. It seems the pair’s snake venture is over, but there are more missions to be done by the odd-job team.

