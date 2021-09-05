Rick and Morty Has Fans Guessing Their Season 5 Finale Fate After Curious New Promo

Rick and Morty has fans questioning the duo's fate following the Season 5 finale after Adult Swim released a curious new promo ahead of its big ending. While this current season of the series has been fairly light in huge canonical reveals over the course of its run thus far (at least until the eighth episode gave us a look into Rick and Birdperson's past), there has been one major through line that fans have been able to pick up on. Rick and Morty themselves are drifting apart, and in fact, have not had many adventures together this season in particular.

This could have just been a result of these episodic adventures taking on different kinds of ideas exploring Rick's dynamic with the rest of the Smith family, but as the finale approaches and teases that Rick and Morty will be splitting up once more, fans have been wondering what this could really mean. Making matters even more curious is a promo from Adult Swim showing off "5 Seasons of the Schwiftiest Duo" with clips of Rick and Morty's time together in the series thus far. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Given that some of the smaller teases this season have seen the "schwiftiest duo" separate themselves from one another (with Morty choosing Boob World over Rick's GoTron and dating Jessica and Planetina for example), and the Season 5 finale seems to be teasing this rift will get even wider. The first few minutes of the new episodes sees Morty going back and fixing mistakes that Rick has made in their past adventures (even going as far as keeping a long list of cede wrongdoings) before the two argue and Rick decides to replace Morty with two crows.

These ominous teases could just be another kind of swerve as the series has been known to do in the past, and it's arguable that it wouldn't make such a huge status quo change, but what if the finale sees Rick and Morty separating for good (or at least until the next season)? Rick and Morty executive producer Scott Marder promised fans will feel "rewarded" by this finale, and a full "break up" between the two would be the kind of game changing thing fans have been waiting to see.

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on Sunday, September 5th starting at 11:00PM EST with the final two episodes of Season 5, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." But what do you think will happen to Rick and Morty in Season 5's finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!