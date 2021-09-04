Rick and Morty Producer Promises Fans Will Be "Rewarded" By Season 5 Finale

✖

Rick and Morty's executive producer promises fans will be "rewarded" by Season 5's big finale! Following an extended hiatus after the premiere of the eighth episode, Rick and Morty will soon be returning to Adult Swim for the final two episodes of the fifth season. The fifth season overall has been divisive in some areas, but the eighth episode teased that we'll be seeing more canonical shifts introduced to the franchise compared to the more episodic adventures of the past episodes in the season. The executive producer and showrunner behind the season is well aware of this as well.

Rick and Morty executive producer, and showrunner for Season 5, Scott Marder opened up about the coming Season 5 finale episodes in an interview with Interdimensional RSS: The Unofficial Rick and Morty podcast and teased that fans anxious to see more of these big moves will be getting that and "then some" with the final episodes of the series first teasing his own excitement as such, "It’s absolutely gonna knock people over. They don't know what they’ve got coming. I mean I’m so excited."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

When asked about what fans could look forward to with the final episodes of the fifth season, Marder played it coy in terms of concrete details. But while that was the case, Marder also hyped up some major things coming in the episode by teasing how fans will feel so full that it'll be like a "food coma" after a particularly heavy dinner, "People have been clamoring for stuff all season and they’ll feel like they’re going to get stuff and then some, Marder began.

Continuing this further Marder then dropped some major hype, "People are gonna feel like it was a Thanksgiving meal and they need to unbuckle their pants with football. They’re going to be so rewarded with what they’re about to get. They’ll be in the deepest food coma from this episode." So while it's not a concrete tease of what to expect, fans can look forward to something big happening in the finale overall.

While individual episodes of the series tend to focus on their own condensed adventures, the season finales have been some major gamechangers for Rick and Morty in the past. They have usually helped to establish some kind of new status quo (which then gets hilariously overturned in the next season premiere), and we just might see the biggest one yet if Marder's tease is any indication. Thankfully it won't be too much longer as Rick and Morty will be ending Season 5 with its final two episodes on Sunday, September 5th beginning at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim.

via Interdimensional RSS: The Unofficial Rick and Morty Podcast