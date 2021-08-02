Rick and Morty Fans Shocked By SPOILER's Season 5 Return
Rick and Morty fans did not expect to see one certain character return in the newest episode of Season 5! The fifth season of the series has been a fairly surprising one as each episode has been dramatically different from one another. So different that beyond a few small character threads tying each adventure together, there has really been no sense of canon in the fifth season thus far. That's all changed with Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" as it tied directly with the events of the fourth episode of the season.
The fourth episode of the series, "Rickdependence Spray" was the oddest in the season yet as even the writer behind the episode deemed it "disgusting and tasteless" as it ended with Morty's now alive sperm fertilizing an egg of Summer's that was blown to an explosive size by the United States government. But even with all of that said, the baby actually made a return in Episode 7.
After making several allusions to the "giant incest baby" floating around in space throughout the episode, Morty and Summer's giant child made a surprise appearance at the end of the episode. Not only is it named Naruto Smith, but it's a fun confirmation that the events of the season have all been directly linked to one another outside of the decoy episode earlier in the season.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the giant incest space baby's return in Rick and Morty's newest episode, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Eww is Right
prevnext
Ewww the incest baby#rickAndMorty— Stephon (@StephonJS87) August 2, 2021
Big Yikes
prevnext
that giant incest space baby... YIKES #RickAndMorty— 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 - マイク· 玉ねぎ (@DBZWii09) August 2, 2021
WTF?!
prevnext
WHAT THE F*CK SUMMER #RickAndMorty— Matthew Lopez (@Matthew669691) August 2, 2021
Summer's Been WHAT
prevnext
SHES BEEN TALKING TO THE GIANT INCEST BABY?! #rickandmorty— mandy (@angelascigs) August 2, 2021
To the Rescue!
prevnext
love how the babyfaces of voltron are heels in #RickAndMorty INCEST BABY TO THE RESCUE— Milah - Lizard Queen of Thavnair 🍓 (@Milahvee) August 2, 2021
What Was That Name Again?
prevnext
Did summer just name the giant incest space baby naruto 😭🥴 #RickandMorty— Sam Davis (@SamDavis713) August 2, 2021
Baby Better than Gotron?
prevnext
Incest Space Baby > GoTron#RickAndMorty— Werewolfery Joe (@wallacegreenway) August 2, 2021
Yup That Happened
prevnext
I know they didn’t name their giant incest space baby “Naruto” 😂😂😂 #RickandMorty— Kasper or Chucky (@tha_jerk2012) August 2, 2021
Real Ratatouille Vibes
prevnext
Summer controlling the incest space baby #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/p08LB6LLEb— ᑕᕼᖇIᔕ ᔕOYᗩᑎGᑕO (@csoy13) August 2, 2021
Don't Forget the Government's Part in it!
prev
And you wonder what t hey do with our taxes...Jerry on the incest baby #RickAndMorty— Toonami_Luv 🌺 (@LindaCote06) August 2, 2021