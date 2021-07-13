Rick and Morty Writer Details Season 5's Tricky "Disgusting and Tasteless" Episode

Rick and Morty's team detailed the tricky balancing act of Season 5's "disgusting and tasteless" episode. The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now a quarter of the way through its run following the premiere of the fourth episode, and it was undoubtedly the strangest of the season yet and potentially one of the strangest episodes of the series so far. As it turns out those who helped put the newest episode, "Rickdependence Spray," together dealt with a tricky balancing act when it came ot adding all of these elements together into what the writer behind the episode describes as a "disgusting and tasteless" experience.

Adult Swim has released a special look inside of the making of "Rickdependence Spray" (much like they have done for every episode of the season thus far), and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, writer for the episode Nick Rutherford, and director Erica Hayes broke down what went into the making of the episode before it aired. As Rutherford hilariously notes, even he himself was unsure of how the episode even got to television as is.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rutherford explained that the episode was "tricky" for a while as Dan Harmon didn't want to hinge the entire episode on the lie that began it all (with Morty using the horse material collection machine for his one purposes), but ended up going through many rewrites in order to better distinguish whose secret it ultimately was. Harmon then explained that along the way the horse people were eventually introduced, but was excited to see particular sequences with the giant sperm.

Rutherford then cheekily admits that he thought the episode turned out "disgusting and tasteless," and director Hayes then hilariously put a stamp on everything by reiterating the wild ending of the episode where Sticky, Morty's befriended giant sperm, fertilizes the giant egg taken from Summer and then the resulting massive incest fetus is launched into space. Even with all of that, the series still has several more episodes to go this season.

Each episode of Rick and Morty is more impossible to predict than the last, and it's likely that it's going to get even wilder from here on out. But what did you think of the newest episode of the fifth season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!