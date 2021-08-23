Rick and Morty Season 5 Marathon Coming to Adult Swim

✖

Rick and Morty is bringing a marathon for Season 5 to Adult Swim! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is currently in the midst of a hiatus before it returns next month for the final episodes of the season, so now is the perfect time to catch up with what has happened in the first eight episodes. Luckily Adult Swim will soon be offering up a quick and easy chance to do so with an upcoming marathon that will see all eight episodes of the series' current season airing in a single night.

As first spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter, Adult Swim will be having a special marathon for Rick and Morty Season 5 on Friday, August 27th. Like many of their special Friday night marathons highlighting a single series, this new marathon will kick off at 11:00PM EST and run until 4:00AM EST (with that final hour being a replay of the first two episodes). So make sure to set those DVRs or tune in live if you've missed any of the episodes!

The full marathon offering for Rick and Morty Season 5 on Friday, August 27th on Adult Swim breaks down as such (in EST):

11:00 PM - Mort Dinner Rick Andre

11:30PM - Mortyplicity

12:00AM - A Rickconvenient Mort

12:30AM - Rickdependence Spray

1:00AM - Amortycan Grickfitti

1:30AM - Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular

2:00AM - Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

2:30AM - Rickturnal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

3:00AM - Mort Dinner Rick Andre (Re-run)

3:30AM - Mortyplicity (Re-run)

It won't be too much longer before fans will get to see how Rick and Morty's fifth season will come to an end as it will be officially returning to Adult Swim on Sunday, September 5th with an one-hour season finale. Beginning at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim, this will be the final two episodes of the season, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." Just as with the rest of the episodes in Season 5, there's no clue as to what to expect from this finale.

Rick and Morty's fifth season has seen the titular duo split off from one another with each episode, and there's a chance that the finale can dig into this more as we have come to learn more about Rick and his emotional past with the episode leading into all of it. But what do you think? How have you liked Rick and Morty's fifth season so far? How do you think it will come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!