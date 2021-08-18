Rick and Morty Releases New Season 5 Finale Trailer

Rick and Morty has dropped a new trailer for Season 5's big finale! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is unfortunately in the midst of a hiatus for the rest of the month, but it will be making its return this September for the final two episodes of the season in a special one-hour long finale. While this hiatus is definitely stinging fans who have been loving seeing new episodes every week, the wait is now a bit easier thanks to a new trailer for the finale released by Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim on Sunday, September 5th starting at 11:00PM EST with the final two episodes of Season 5, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." Following the first look shared at the season finale teasing the finale would see Rick and Morty separate even more when Morty messes with Rick's portal gun, the new trailer for the finale gives us an extended look at how it gets to that point. You can check it out in the video above as shared by Swimpedia on YouTube!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The fifth season of the series has not been too focused on fleshing out the overall canon, but one thing that has been notable from the episodes thus far is the smaller character shifts and connections between each one. Morty has been distancing himself further from Rick through his choices such as dating Jessica and Planetina, and choosing to go to Boob World instead of helping Rick live out his GoTron dreams, and fans are hoping this leads to something in the finale.

Rick, on the other hand, has been far more emotionally vulnerable with the other members of the family in ways we had not seen in seasons past, and this was especially prominent with the eighth episode of the season. Exploring Birdperson and Rick's past together, this episode dropped some major hints that could be followed up in not only the finale (if the series chose to do so) but in future seasons of the series now in the works.

What do you hope to see in Rick and Morty's Season 5 finale? How have you liked the fifth season so far? How do you think it will come to an end?