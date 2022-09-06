Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere's Opening Released Online: Watch

Rick and Morty has finally returned for the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by showing off how this new slate of episodes began by releasing the opening scene from the premiere online! The fifth season ended with the promise that there would be some significant changes for the series moving forward with the destruction of the Citadel, portal fluid, and potentially the Central Finite Curve as well. At the same time, there was a concern as to whether or not the next season premiere would actually reference everything that went down. Well, that worry can be put to bed.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere episode, "Solaricks," indeed picks up immediately after the events of the fifth season finale, "Rickmurai Jack." As the opening scene below reveals, the two of them are still stuck within the floating piece of the Citadel that had broken off following Evil Morty's escape from the Central Finite Curve. Without working portals the two of them were left stranded without any hope of escape, and it made for quite a bleak opening until its final stinger that you'll need to see play out. Check out the opening for "Solaricks" below:

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere was stacked to the brim with a lot more reveals and additions to the overall series lore than fans expected to see going in. Without going into too much detail for fans who might not have been able to check it out yet, the premiere decided to completely connect itself with that previous finale as it explored much of the fallout from the events of the fifth season and years previous too. It was full of tantalizing teases for what's to come in the rest of the season too, so there's quite a lot to be excited for what's coming next.

If you wanted to catch up with the series, the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. The sixth season's premiere can currently be found on Adult Swim's official website, and it will likely air on TV in the coming weeks as the new season rolls along. It's got the story fans have been waiting to see kick off, so how did you like Rick and Morty's big return for Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!