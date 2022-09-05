Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Fully Confirms Rick's Tragic Origin Story

Warning! Major spoilers for Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere! Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the Season 6 premiere fully confirms Rick Sanchez's tragic origin story first seen in season's past. Rick C-137's origin had been one of the most theorized over the course of the series' run ever since he had teased that the origin we saw in the third season was merely a joke that he had concocted to mess with the Galactic Federation. But the end of the fifth season confirmed that this was actually his origin story all along.

The end of the fifth season revealed that our Rick's original Diane and Beth were killed by a Rick, and thus sent him on a spiral through the multiverse killing other Ricks until the point where the Citadel was created to form a tenuous ceasefire among the Ricks. But the major missing piece that was revealed in Season 6's premiere was that the family he chose as a replacement was not in fact random, but was deliberately chosen because they were the family that the Rick he's been chasing after had left behind.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

"Rickmurai Jack" revealed that following Rick giving up on the fact that he's likely never find the Rick who killed his family (Rick Prime), he ultimately found a Smith family to return to with a version of Beth that had been able to grow into an adult. As Rick explains to Morty in the premiere, "Solaricks," Morty's original grandpa Rick was actually the one that killed C-137 Rick's family. He had chosen this Smith family to live with with the hope that Prime Rick would return someday, but he also knows that this main version of Rick is the totally cold maniacal genius that our Rick always purports himself to be.

Funny enough, this is also the same universe that ended up being turned into Cronenbergs in the first season of the series. Following Evil Morty resetting the multiverse, Rick decided to reset it once again to reactive portal fluid. But it ended up resetting portal travelers instead and returned them all to their original universes. Heading back to Morty's original universe, Rick Prime is also trapped within this original universe as well. This meant Rick was closer than ever to his ultimate revenge, but the timing was nowhere near right for now.

How do you feel knowing about this final missing piece of Rick's origin story? How do you feel about Rick Prime's introduction to the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!