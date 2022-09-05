Rick and Morty Post-Credits Scene Introduces Season 6's Big Villain

Rick and Morty has fully introduced a major new villain for Season 6 and potentially beyond with the post-credits scene from its season premiere! The highly anticipated sixth season of the series has returned to Adult Swim after a year of waiting, and there are lots of things that fans have been curious about since the end of the fifth season. With the Season 5 finale changing our understanding of the series' multiverse forever, it teased that the series would be opening up to villains or beings that were much more adept than Rick is when it comes to what he's good at.

As it turns out, the next major threat on Rick's doorstep is one that he's been chasing after for a long time. When the fifth season finale revealed Rick's origin story in full, it was explained that Rick's original Diane and Beth were killed and he's been chasing after the Rick that did it for quite a long time. The Season 6 premiere then brings this Rick, Rick Prime, to his doorstep for the first time in six seasons, and the post-credits scene gives us a full introduction into how Rick Prime operates.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

During Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere, "Solaricks," it's revealed that the Rick our Rick had been chasing after was actually Morty's original grandfather. Rick had chosen this particular Morty and Smith Family to live with when he couldn't hunt down Rick Prime in the hopes that Rick Prime would return to his old universe someday. With the premiere seeing Rick rebooting portal travelers in his attempt in reactivating the portal fluid following Season 5's finale, this actually brings Prime Rick back to his original universe...the universe that was turned into Cronenberg monsters back in the first season.

The final moments of the episode see Rick Prime reveal that he was the one taunting Rick C-137 from inside the tube as seen earlier in the episode, and he comes across Cronenberg universe Jerry. Jerry proposes a team up between the two, and when Rick Prime denies it, Jerry tries to kill him only for Rick Prime to kill him instead. Now that this new and very dangerous Rick (who our Rick calls "the real deal"), it's really sparked what we can expect for either the rest of the season or in future seasons to come.

