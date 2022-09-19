Rick and Morty Fans Are Calling Season 6's Newest Episode the Weirdest Yet
Rick and Morty Season 6 has finally aired its third episode, and fans are still wrapping their heads around Beth's new love interest! The sixth season of the series kicked off with a huge new promise that the series would be diving further into the canon and serialization that fans fell in love with other the years, and the first two episodes have been exploring what all of the changes in Rick and Morty's relationship could mean for the future of the series. That had fans excited for what could be coming in the third episode, so it was a big surprise when it turned out to be a thinly veiled Thanksgiving special.
But instead of becoming another standard holiday outing, the series makes full use of Space Beth's return to the series by shaking up the status quo even more. It was teased that we would get to see a lot more Space Beth and the newest episode paid off even more than expected as it was revealed that the two Beths found out they have a lot more in common than they originally realized. A lot, lot more.
In fact it was such a wild reveal, that fans are still reeling over their love affair in Season 6's newest episode! Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about "Bethic Twinstinct" below, and let us know what you think? How did you like the episode overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
That Certainly Happened
So… that episode of Rick and Morty happened 😳 #RickandMorty #rickandmortyseason6— Krystal (@itskrystalfox) September 19, 2022
The Weirdest One Yet
#RickandMorty this was no doubt the weirdest episode yet. But fucking hilarious. 🤣🤣🤣— Jared Contraguerro 🇺🇦 #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@SteelJacket729) September 19, 2022
Nothing But Thousand Year Stares...
Me after watching tonight’s #RickandMorty: pic.twitter.com/1TcF9aszTt— HC (@HonestlyClever) September 19, 2022
How Do These Get to Air?
How are they getting these rick and morty Episodes to air this shit kinda nutty— Julian Solo The Ethereal Prince (@Avgeljulivn) September 19, 2022
What a Reaction
I'm pretty sure a specific no-dialogue two take reaction shot in tonight's #RickandMorty is the hardest and most spontaneously I've laughed at anything on TV in 2 years. At least. "Thousand yard stare detached deadpan horrified" is a HILARIOUS expression on these characters 😳— Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) September 19, 2022
Speechless
I don’t know what to say about tonight‘s episode of #RickandMorty, I’m speechless 😶— Jasmine 🇺🇦✊🏽 (@jazzy_j_97) September 19, 2022
WTF
Tonight's episode of #RickandMorty was brought to you by the letters: pic.twitter.com/bVBe4NN8QG— Oscar Smith (@OscarSm61194655) September 19, 2022
It's Only Getting Wilder
I swear every new Rick and Morty season just gets more and more batshit crazy.— Mr. Long Schlong ⚜️ (@CrazyDegenerate) September 19, 2022
Hardest Laughs of the Season
#RickandMorty Ok. That was one of the best episodes of the show. Definitely best of the season. Hardest i’ve laughed at this season.— Salted Salmon 🇺🇦 (@AbominationJess) September 19, 2022
Certainly a Different Kind of Self Love!
This takes masturbating to a whole new level #RickAndMorty— DNGR (@DNGR_Dave) September 19, 2022