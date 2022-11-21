Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 8 Promo: Watch

Rick and Morty has officially returned from its hiatus for Season 6's final string of episodes, and the series is giving fans the first look at what's coming next with the trailer for Episode 8! The Adult Swim animated series kicked off this new season with a greater attention to the overall series continuity, and had even been tying its episodic adventures together through notable character threads. But with the newest episode of the series throwing much of that out the window, once again there is no real way to guess what could be coming next in any particular episode.

This is already true with the first look at Episode 8 of Rick and Morty Season 6. Titled "Analyze Piss," the promo for Episode 8 of the season teases that the titular duo will be taking on a slate of "'90s style goofball supervillains" to the point where Rick loses his nerve. An example of one riffing on famous X-Men foe Magneto can be seen in the promo, and you can check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter to get the first look at Episode 8:

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8 will be debuting on Adult Swim, Sunday November 27th at 11:00PM EST. It's hard to gauge what could be coming in the final three episodes of the season, but if we're lucky it will play out much like it did in Season 5. Last season saw the final three episodes filled with story content that all kind of tied together to form a new look at Rick, and there's a chance that the final episodes of this season aim towards some kind of similar goal.

Season 6's newest episode hilariously trolled fans with a promise of looking more at Rick's potential past before cutting away quickly, and that's the kind of tease that the series likes to dig in further as this season really has been examining Rick through a different lens. With all sorts of new stories in play, there's likely a lot more going on here that just a slate of wacky villains attacking them.

