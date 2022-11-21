Rick and Morty Season 6 Brings Back Major Villain

Rick and Morty Season 6 has been a big hit with fans thus far for how much it has been paying attention to the overall serialization in the rest of the series, and while the latest episode is a far cry from the rest of the season, there's still a pretty big callback with the return of one of Season 4's major villains! The first half of the season shook things up quite a bit for Rick and the Smith Family as they had been working without portals, but it already seems like that limiter has been ripped off in the final episodes.

Rick and Morty Season 6 has returned for the final episodes of the season, and Episode 7, "Full Meta Jackrick," does as its title suggests and completely flips the structure of the episode on its head as the titular duo escape from the confines of the fourth wall. Soon enough, they also make their way into a meta-narrative space outside the confines of the writing on the series, and run into an old nemesis, Story Lord.

Who is Story Lord?

Story Lord first made his appearance in the Season 4 episode, "Never Ricking Morty," as a toy version of the titular duo discover they are stuck in the "Story-Train" which traps them within a circular story structure. It was only revealed to be a toy that the real Rick and Morty had purchased, so their reunion with Story Lord comes with a helpful reminded that this villain didn't really meet the real versions of them but still held quite the grudge over what the toy versions of them did.

His return in "Full Meta Jackrick" sees him escaping back into the full series to confront his creator and flesh out his purpose, which is to find motivation to getting a purpose. This is soon warped to the point where he gets stronger by stealing the entire world's motivation, and thus leads to a full confrontation against Rick that likely takes this villain off the board for the future of the series. But it's a fun callback to one of the standout characters...and also Christopher Meloni's Jesus Christ.

What did you think of seeing Story Lord come back in Rick and Morty Season 6? What other major villains are you hoping to see come back this season and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!