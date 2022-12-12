Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Brings Back Major Character in Post-Credits Scene

Rick and Morty has wrapped up its run for Season 6 with the final episode, and the post-credits scene from Season 6's finale brought back a major fan favorite character for a special new update! One of the aspects of Season 6 that fans have been appreciative of is the fact that there has been more attention paid to the overall canon of the world and characters around them. While the Smith Family has grown, the multiverse has grown too with the introduction of a major new villain in Season 6, new characters, challenges, and more heading into future seasons.

Season 6 has also impressed fans with how much it has been paying attention to the past, and that includes many of the characters that have been involved with the episodes thus far. With the post-credits scene from Season 6's finale, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation," the series brought back the fan-favorite Mr. Poopybutthole. Like seasons past, the fan favorite gives his impressions on the season overall but things have changed. Check it out below as spotted by @Badgerclops on Twitter:

What Has Happened to Mr. Poopybutthole?

Mr. Poopybutthole has been a mainstay of many of the Rick and Morty finales since his first introduction way back when, and each time fans get to see a little more of his life in the process. At the end of the fifth season, it was revealed that since we had seen him last he had gotten married and had a child of his own. But things are much different as his life is basically falling apart when we see him again after the Season 6 finale.

It's revealed that his wife has left him and taken their child, so he has begun compensating by trying to fight off all of these feelings by exercising. He has built up his body as a result, but it's clear by the end of the post-credits scene that he's really feeling the pain from everything that has gone down. But hopefully when we see him again in Season 7 he's at a much better place.

