Rick and Morty Goes Full Star Wars for Season 6's Finale

Rick and Morty has finally aired Season 6's big finale, and it wrapped things up with a bang! The sixth season of the long running Adult Swim animated series got off to a promising start. Following the end of the fifth season seeing Evil Morty enact his grand plan, the first few episodes of Season 6 started things off with a fresh status quo that not only offered up new adventures, but brought plenty of opportunities to showcase new sides of each of the members of the Smith Family. But there was a question as to how it could all come to an end.

With Season 6 introducing some big new villains, and introducing fans to new layers of both Rick and Morty's personalities heading into the finale, there was quite a lot of anticipation to see how the season would end. The finales from the past few seasons have been eventful overall, and thus fans had no idea what to expect from this Christmas based finale. As for what did go down, here's everything important that happened during Rick and Morty Season 6's finale, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation":

What Happens in Rick and Morty's Season 6 Finale?

The Smith Family is celebrating Christmas, and Rick has gotten each of them gifts from across the multiverse. For example, Rick gets Morty a working lightsaber and Rick gives him the full experience complete with "striking him down" that turns him into a pile of clothes like Obi-Wan. It's here Morty thanks Rick for being so good to the family, but Morty drops the lightsaber and it starts to tear through the floors of Rick's laboratory.

Heading straight down, it's soon revealed that the Rick that's been with them is actually a robot (shortly before the Knights of the Sun episode), and the real Rick has been hunting for Rick Prime. But Morty is mad that now the family loves this new version of Rick, and he forces the robot to keep lying to the rest of the family. Soon enough, the president arrives and tells Morty that when his dropped lightsaber hits the core the planet will explode.

Morty starts the cry, and the president decides to help him get the lightsaber back. Meanwhile, the real Rick spots the two working together and is angry about it. Meanwhile, the family continues to love spending time with the robot Rick. When things don't work out, Morty asks Rick to destroy the sinking lightsaber instead and he reveals one of his own that shoots straight out and heads to stop the other one. But it soon fights back and heads to Italy instead and starts killing people.

At the time, the robot Rick is trying to confess that he's a robot but pains himself over the fact that if he tells them he'll die. But the game he tries to play with them to tell them he's a robot instead makes them closer as a family. Arguing further, Rick reveals he swapped himself out with a robot when Morty started not to respect him in the Knights of the Sun episode when he called him boring and did his own thing. He's been holding back his true feelings.

When Morty and the President manage to stop the lightsaber from hitting the core, the President ends up taking it from him citing that he's been a Star Wars for much longer and even noted it made him angry when it started to get "puppety" in the third one. Following the commercial break, Robot Rick has made such an impact that Jerry offers him the honor of carving their Christmas dinner. But soon Morty arrives and reveals he's a robot.

Summer and the two Beths start to brutally attack robot Rick since they're so angry that they tear it apart. Meanwhile, the President drops the lightsaber into the ground much like Morty did before. Soon after, the President tells the rest of the country that the Earth is now in danger and blames the lightsaber falling into the core on Morty. He's flown to space in order to escape, and needing help without Rick (who has disappeared since his fallout with Morty and continues to work on his Rick Prime experiments), the Smith Family reactivates the robot Rick.

Rick soon tries to find Rick Prime, but is foiled again when a device picks up several different locations. Robot Rick and Morty are able to get the lightsaber, and head to the President to attack him. It's soon revealed that part of the White House was actually a Star Wars replica. A fight starts to break out, and all the while Morty and the President talk about the current state of the Star Wars movies. After beating the President, a few more lightsabers head back to the Earth.

Morty cries over the Rick robot that tried to save the President, and reveals that Rick created him specially to make Morty's life better. But the President gets away scot free, and from then on Rick agrees to let Morty in on his hunt. He explains that he's found all of the places where Rick Prime currently is, and declares that the two of them will be hunting Rick Prime in Season 7. Declaring that Morty "asked for it," it seems that's where the season's going from here on out.

Following the credits, an update from Mr. Poopybutthole reveals he's been working out a lot since he got divorced from his wife and she took away their child. Now he's basically a wreck.

