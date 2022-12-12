Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Gives Major Rick Prime Update

Rick and Morty has officially closed the book on Season 6 of the Adult Swim animated series with its final episode, and the series has made sure to give fans a major update on Rick Prime following the new villain's debut during the season premiere! Things kicked off this season in an explosive way when it was revealed that due to Evil Morty's plan, and Rick's mistake in trying to fix things, the same Rick that C-137 had been hunting for throughout his life was in a single place for the first time. But the hunt for the villain slowed down in the episodes since.

Season 6 instead saw Rick opting to work on himself and treat his family in a much different way as all of them had grown in significant ways during the subsequent episodes. But as the final episode of the season reveals, Rick actually hasn't forgotten about chasing down Rick Prime and has actually been working on it in secret. The only problem is, he still can't quite nail down the villain leading into Season 7 of the series hitting in the near future.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Does Rick Prime Return in Rick and Morty Season 6?

In Season 6's final episode, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation," it's soon revealed that Rick actually replaced himself with a robot in Episode 9 (which is why he was so agreeable) as the real version of him had been working in a secret floor under the garage where he was hunting for Rick Prime. He continued to fail throughout the episode, and nailed down all of the multiple places where Rick Prime is throughout the universe.

But the major update comes soon after is when he realizes he can't do much more on his own, he invites Morty along to help him in the upcoming Season 7 of the series as he prepares to take on the "darkest" thing from his past together with Morty. So while the villain doesn't return in full in the final episode of the season, it was clear through this declaration that we will at least get another glimpse at this slow burning story in the next slate of episodes.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's Season 6 finale? Are you excited to possibly see more of Rick Prime in Season 7?