Rick and Morty Announces Season 6 Marathons

Rick and Morty has officially wrapped up its sixth season with its latest episode aired, and now the series is gearing up to celebrate Season 6's run on Adult Swim with some special marathons coming through the rest of the holiday season! The sixth season of the series has been received quite well by fans thanks to how much more attention it had paid to the overall canon, and even with all of that, the episodes in the run were focused on exploring new sides of each of the members of the family. It's something that becomes clearer when looking at the season as a whole.

Thankfully there will be more opportunities to check out Rick and Morty's entire Season 6 run now that it has finished airing all ten of its episodes. Adult Swim has announced that Season 6 of the series will be celebrated with not one, not two, but three marathons of the full slate of the season scheduled to air throughout the rest of December. Meaning that now fans can tune in with many opportunities to see the entire season back to back if you missed any of the original broadcasts.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6's Marathons

As revealed by a press release, Adult Swim will be airing all ten episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 on Monday, December 12th from 11:30PM to 5:00AM EST. This will only be the first marathon as a second is currently scheduled for Friday, December 16th from 11:30PM to 4:30AM EST. Then there will be a third marathon of all ten episodes airing on Sunday, December 18th from 11:00PM to 4:30AM EST to help close out the month.

READ MORE: Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Brings Back Major Character in Post-Credits Scene | Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Gives Major Rick Prime Update

The first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max, but a streaming release date for Season 6 has yet to be set for either. While it's available to stream on platforms outside of the United States, fans in the U.S. will have to check out these marathons (or seek the series out on Adult Swim's website) for a good opportunity to check out Season 6.

How did you like Rick and Morty Season 6? What were your favorite episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!