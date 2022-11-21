Rick and Morty Fans Are Still Wrapping Their Heads Around Season 6's Meta Episode
Rick and Morty has finally come back to Adult Swim with new episodes of Season 6, and fans are still reeling from everything that went down in the big meta episode of the season! Rick and Morty really shook things up quite a bit for fans with the first half of the sixth season as it not only introduced some big changes to the canon at large, but still had lots of time for family adventures in episodic stories. But as the season returns for its final few episodes, fans are wondering how it will all come to an end this time around.
Following an opening scene that teased that we would be getting the big meta-narrative episode of the season (much like other formula breaking experiences we have seen in the past), Episode 7 of the season sees the duo completely escaping the bounds of the fourth wall and coming across all sorts of literary ideas, figures, and more. There are even some familiar faces from the series' past as the episode is also a sequel to one of the wild meta episodes in previous seasons.
Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about "Full Meta Jackrick," following its premiere, and tell us what you think! Did you like the episode? How are you liking Season 6 as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's So Meta!
This episode is hilarious. It's so meta!#rickAndMorty— Stephon♉️ (@StephonJS87) November 21, 2022
Many Layers, Like an Onion
a Rick and Morty episode about how hard it is to write Rick and Morty episodes— Killjoy McCoy (@letsgoayo) November 21, 2022
A Major Twist Comeback!
#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/S6ndPTOSxa— Badgerclops@mastodon.social 🐀 (@BadgercIops) November 21, 2022
What Did You Think of That South Park Reference?
A "South Park" Reference As Well?! 😱🤯🤩#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/nkFoKgFmbC— Sun | R.I.P. Technoblade! 👑🐷🎗️ (@PonyBlazing_MLP) November 21, 2022
Some Major Comebacks!
Story Lord and Christopher Meloni Jesus is back! #RickandMorty— Tyler M. Spicknell (@TSpicknell) November 21, 2022
The Website is Real???
Damn, I wanted one too. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/4CYbuPZXIJ— mhurtem (@Luke_the_boxer) November 21, 2022
Meta Overload is Right
That entire episode was just meta overload. #RickandMorty— Rex Marks (@RexBebopHD) November 21, 2022
Solid Question
what happened to season 6 having a more narrative focus? #RickandMorty— Ash (@ThePoopyPete) November 21, 2022
Still Unpacking It
Great episode of Rick and Morty tonight! I didn't care for the last meta episode (the "story train" one from a couple seasons ago), but this one was funny and resonated in ways I'm still unpacking.— Chris Mastey | Commissions Open (@ChrisMastey) November 21, 2022
Top 5 Ever?
Full Meta Jackrick is probably on my top 5 #RickandMorty episodes ever!— Bruno Tiburcio (@Broolex) November 21, 2022
What an incredible ride!!!