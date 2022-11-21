Rick and Morty Fans Are Still Wrapping Their Heads Around Season 6's Meta Episode

Rick and Morty has finally come back to Adult Swim with new episodes of Season 6, and fans are still reeling from everything that went down in the big meta episode of the season! Rick and Morty really shook things up quite a bit for fans with the first half of the sixth season as it not only introduced some big changes to the canon at large, but still had lots of time for family adventures in episodic stories. But as the season returns for its final few episodes, fans are wondering how it will all come to an end this time around.

Following an opening scene that teased that we would be getting the big meta-narrative episode of the season (much like other formula breaking experiences we have seen in the past), Episode 7 of the season sees the duo completely escaping the bounds of the fourth wall and coming across all sorts of literary ideas, figures, and more. There are even some familiar faces from the series' past as the episode is also a sequel to one of the wild meta episodes in previous seasons.

