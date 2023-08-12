Rick and Morty Producer Admits Show May Be "Even Better" Following Justin Roiland Firing

Rick and Morty has gone through some big changes behind the scenes, but one of the executive producers behind the upcoming Season 7 of the Adult Swim animated series admits that it could end up "even better" following Justin Roiland's exit. In the midst of production on Rick and Morty Season 7, Adult Swim had cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice behind its two leads, Justin Roiland, and confirmed they were committed to moving forward on the series with the rest of the team. Then announced that the new season would feature new actors replacing Roiland's various characters.

It's without a doubt been a tumultuous time for those working on Rick and Morty Season 7, and executive producer Steve Levy opened up to the Los Angeles Times about moving on from Justin Roiland. Praising the team for pushing through all of it and moving forward with their work as previously intended, Levy teases that the team has only gotten better since, "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How Rick and Morty Season 7 Team Moved Forward After Justin Roiland

"We had a rug pulled from underneath us," Levy began when noting how the Rick and Morty team felt after the Roiland exit. "The only people we could lean on were each other. It would have been very easy to just say, 'I'm done and I don't want to do anything with this show anymore.' But our crew said, 'No, we're not going to let one person drag down all of our hard work.'" Elaborating further, Levy praised the Rick and Morty team's new mentality going into Season 7, and how it's even improved in the wake of such dramatic changes.

"This show is created by this team — this family of incredibly hardworking people, and we are going to push through and show the world that we aren't going to miss a beat," Levy continued. Rick and Morty Season 7 currently does not have a release date yet, nor has announced Justin Roiland's replacements as of this writing.

via LA Times