Rick and Morty Will Use Soundalikes for Justin Roiland Recasting

Rick and Morty Season 7 has been steadily getting ready to hit Adult Swim with new episodes in the near future, and the team behind Rick and Morty has revealed that they are planning to use soundalikes for its Justin Roiland voice cast replacements. Rick and Morty has gone through some major changes behind the scenes leading into the next season of the series as Adult Swim announced they were parting ways with series co-creator and voice actor behind the lead characters, Justin Roiland. The team behind the series has been in the recasting process ever since, and fans have been given clues as to how it's all working out.

Taking the stage during Adult Swim Festival on the Green as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend, the team behind Rick and Morty (led by executive producer Steve Levy) revealed that while the process for recasting Justin Roiland's characters is still ongoing, they are "closing in on the end of the process." When asked by a fan as to whether the series will be changing the characters in a meta way to reflect the changing voice actors (as reported by @swimpedia on Twitter), Levy confirmed that they will feature soundalikes in the recasting.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Who Will Voice Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty's new voice actor (or actors) have yet to be officially announced by Adult Swim at the time of this writing, but Levy explained that they have been recasting soundalikes and that "the characters are the same characters." Whether or not this just applies to the side characters or two the main duo themselves heading into the new season, it's also been explained that Rick and Morty Season 7 is already "in the can" and is gearing up for a release "pretty dang soon."

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has gone down in Rick and Morty's first six seasons, you can now find them streaming on Hulu and HBO Max. There is currently also a new Rick and Morty: The Anime series now in the works as well, and is also slated for a premiere this Fall according to recent TV listings.

