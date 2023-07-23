Rick and Morty Season 7 Is "In the Can" and Releasing "Soon"

Work on Rick and Morty Season 7 is now "in the can" as the release of the new episodes is coming "pretty dang soon" according to producers.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works for a release in the near future, and an update from the team behind it all has revealed that the new season is now "in the can" and releasing "pretty dang soon." Rick and Morty has gone through a massive change behind the scenes following Adult Swim parting ways with series co-creator and voice actor behind the titular duo, Justin Roiland. It was then announced that Adult Swim was committed to producing the new episodes thanks to the efforts of the rest of the staff, but its release has been in question ever since.

Rick and Morty celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a special new panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, and fans in attendance were able to see the first look at the new episodes. But while there has yet to be a release window or date revealed for the new season yet, it seems like it's going to be "pretty dang soon" as the staff attending the panel (led by executive producer Steve Levy) mentioned that Rick and Morty Season 7 is now "in the can" as work has already gone on to future seasons.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 7 Release Date Update

According to reports from the panel as noted by @swimpedia on Twitter, Rick and Morty executive producer Steve Levy noted that Rick and Morty Season 7 is now "in the can" while Rick and Morty Season 8 has been fully written and writing for Rick and Morty Season 9 has begun. There's no updated release date, unfortunately, but it's been teased to come "pretty dang soon." The final pieces of the overall puzzle are still coming into place as Rick and Morty is still in the midst of the recasting process for Roiland's roles.

It was announced during the panel that the recasting is going well, and they are closing in on the end of the process while not wanting it to overshadow all of the work already done on Rick and Morty Season 7 before all of this went down. The staff also promises that Rick and Morty's characters won't be going through any dramatic changes as a result of the recasting either, so fans worried about that can put it to bed.

Are you excited to Rick and Morty Season 7 to be on the way soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!