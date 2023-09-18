Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Released: Watch

Rick and Morty is gearing up for another big run. This fall will mark the return of Adult Swim's biggest hit, and the animated behemoth just dropped a new update on fans. After all, Rick and Morty season seven just shared its opening with fans, and the credits are downright odd.

As always, the animated opening begins with Rick Sanchez on the run with Morty, and things get weird after they fall into a portal. In the credits for season seven, we can see Jerry working out hard given his buff physique in one shot. He appears to be meditating on his center, and that is just one of the wild things packed into this opening.

Jerry all glowed up. Rick and Morty S7 opening credits – coming 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/ekJHQhgNsf — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 18, 2023

From Summer's athletic return to zombies and Morty snowboarding on his own tongue, Rick and Morty will be wild this fall. Of course, the show's seventh season is slated to go live next month, so Adult Swim is giving us a slow drip of updates. The hit series will return with its season premiere on October 15th, so Rick and Morty fans better mark that down.

After all, Rick and Morty will have all eyes on it when season seven launches. There is no denying how big the animated sitcom is, but this year, there is an added focus on Rick and Morty. This all stems from the very public downfall of Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty who also voiced its main characters. After reports of his arrest in 2020 for domestic abuse went live, a slew of professionals also shared their upsetting history with Roiland.

While the legal case against the actor was ultimately dismissed, he was removed from his series including Rick and Morty. All of this means the show's new season will have a new cast in place to bring characters like Rick to life. In fact, this month marked a new report that detailed new accusations against Roiland. The expose featured anecdotes from young fans of Roiland who accuse the actor-writer of using his power to inappropriately engage with them. When it comes to Rick and Morty, we still don't know who will be voicing Roiland's previous roles, but Adult Swim has been on the hunt for some time. So soon, we will learn who the new voice of Rick will be.

What do you think about this latest look at Rick and Morty season seven? Will you be tuning in?