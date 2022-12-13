How Rick and Morty's Season 6 Finale Sets Up Season 7

Rick and Morty has officially put the bow on Season 6 of the long running animated series, and the final moments of its finale set the stage for the next phase of the series kicking off with Season 7! Speaking with me earlier this year ahead of Season 6's final episodes, showrunner Scott Marder revealed that the team was already writing the backside of Season 8. With the team planning so far in advance, and looking ahead to the future, it's making the possibilities for Season 7 all the more exciting. Season 6 felt like a set up, and Season 7 is already looking like the payoff.

The end of the fifth season brought with it a new status quo for the series, and that is set in stone with the end of the sixth one. Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere introduced a new villain from Rick's past, Rick Prime, and after teasing more about the villain in the finale, now the series is getting ready for a full on Rick Prime hunt in Season 7 of the series.

What's Coming in Rick and Morty Season 7?

In Season 6's finale, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation," Rick decides to open up more and let Morty in on his hunt for Rick Prime. It's revealed that he's been looking for the villain in secret, and Morty was so upset that he eventually got Rick to let Morty in on the project. Then in a jokingly speaking to the audience matter (in which it seems both like a serious tease, but also a joke at the fans' expense), Rick says, "Hunting [Rick Prime] destroyed me, Morty. But now we're gonna do it together. You and me, it's gonna take over your life Morty. Rick and Morty Season 7, hunting my nemesis."

Elaborating further outside of the fourth wall, Rick continues with, "Maybe trying to stay healthy while doing it. Juggling plates. Not every episode, Morty. Could be all happening in the background, who knows? No one will, except us. It's the most painful sh-t I've ever had to deal with, and I'm f--king bringing you into it because you asked for it, Morty. You and me, Morty."

That's definitely the hook for fans in Season 7, whether or not it's a blatant joke at fans' expense hoping for that sort of thing. Season 6 has spent its run getting to explore a new kind of status quo for Rick and the Smith Family, and so Season 7 could be where a lot of it begins to pay off. With so many episodes already confirmed, and a fanbase that enjoys the narrative connections, hopefully there is more of that overall story to chew on.

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!