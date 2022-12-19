Rick and Morty: What We Want From Season 7

Now that Rick and Morty has officially brought Season 6 of the series to an end, it's time to look ahead to what is coming next in Season 7 of the series! The sixth season of Adult Swim's long running series has come with a ton of changes compared to what came before. Not only did it seem like there was a more cohesive vision tying each of the episodes together through either character growth, or narrative threads to follow, but it was clear that it was setting the stage for a new status quo leading into the future seasons.

It seemed like the series made the most out of being picked up for several more seasons to come with Season 6 of the series, and that's something that ideally should continue in Season 7. Rick and Morty doesn't exactly need the concrete serialized story tying each of the episodes, but what the big thing we want to see in the new episodes and beyond is just the continued development of each of the characters while noting that the things that have happened...have happened.

What Should We See in Rick and Morty Season 7?

The final episodes of Rick and Morty's fifth season actually kicked things off in quite the good way for where Season 6 eventually went. These episodes tied into the events of one another in a more direct fashion than we had seen from the series before, and that was why the first episode of Season 6 was such a big deal. It continued that serialized narrative, and the episodes that followed instead shifted that to the side and started to focus on more episodic stories.

This is actually where Season 6 was the strongest. It might not have directly picked up from each episode, but instead the serialization came from the fact that although these were episodic adventures, they still left an impact on the characters themselves. This is what needs to keep going in Season 7. While fans certainly want more of Rick Prime, Evil Morty, Night Summer, and some of the bigger plots, the most fun of the series comes from watching the characters grow.

Rick's journey was incredible to watch in Season 6 as we started to see him reflect on what he's done to Morty and the others, and even start to change his ways. That's what makes Rick Prime so compelling because we see in the finale that he's gone backwards because he can't get over this terrible part of his past. That's what makes Rick Prime an already better villain, and that's the core of what we need to see in Season 7. That could be done even without Rick Prime himself.

So more so than seeing more of the villains return or more fan favorite characters, Season 7 just needs to continue what Season 6 did and acknowledge the past. Rick and Morty made the distinct decision to not go the sitcom route and reset the status quo after each episode, and now that we're going to be seven seasons into it, the best move forward is to still have all of that episodic fun but just acknowledge that it's all happened when someone brings it up.

