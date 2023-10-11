Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Speaks Out on How Series Will Finally End

Rick and Morty doesn't miss these days. The show launched on Adult Swim with humble origins, but since its premiere, Rick and Morty has since become a full-blown phenomenon. Despite some recent behind-the-scenes drama, Rick and Morty is thriving ahead of its seventh season. And now, the show's co-creator Dan Harmon is addressing how the whole series could end in the future.

The conversation comes from The Hollywood Reporter as Harmon chatted with the publication about Rick and Morty season seven. It was there the writer was asked about the show's endgame, and Harmon had a fairly innocuous pitch in mind.

"It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up," Harmon said. "Maybe Morty's 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic."

With six seasons underfoot, Morty has definitely done more in his life than most kids his age. From interstellar travel to alternate universes, Rick Sanchez has taken his grandson on the wildest of adventures. Morty tags along out of interest given his age, but he will only get older from here. At some point, teenage apathy will sideline Morty, and that might be when the boy begins to distance himself from his mad scientist grandpa. But for the time being, Harmon is content to let the duo continue their travels.

Rick and Morty season seven will be the next installment of their journey, after all. The show is slated to debut later this month, and it will bring new actors into the fold. Following an arrest in 2020, Rick and Morty co-creator and actor Justin Roiland was cut from the show due to allegations of domestic abuse and workplace harassment. Both Rick and his grandson Morty will be voiced by new talent moving forward, but Adult Swim has yet to announce the new voice actors.

