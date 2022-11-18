Rick and Morty Star Opens Up About Summer's Changes in Season 6 (Exclusive)

Rick And Morty's sixth season hasn't just seen Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith dealing with the malfunctions taking place with portal technology, as the premiere episode saw the Smith family struggling with their place in the multiverse, it has also dedicated time to focusing on Summer Smith. Acting as the star of the "Die Hard" episode, Summer remains an integral part of the Adult Swim juggernaut and our own Nick Valdez was able to chat with the voice actor that has been bringing the oldest sibling of Jerry and Beth to life over the years, Spencer Grammer.

Rick and Morty first premiered on Adult Swim in 2013, introducing Cartoon Network fans to the Smith Family and their mad scientist grandfather who has powers beyond belief, but is struggling with a combination of depression and alcoholism that still hounds him to this day. Summer has remained, for the most part, a voice of reason in a maelstrom of her family's odd traits and the season six episode focusing on her rescuing her brother and grandfather helped show how the teenager remains a pivotal aspect of the popular franchise.

All Eyes on Summer

In discussing her role as Summer, Spencer Grammer discussed why she loves bringing this character to life and how the longevity of Rick And Morty has increased her commitment to remaining a part of the series:

"What's lovely about these characters is they live within this family dynamic, and there's always different facets of them that we can find. It's been really enthralling and riveting to experience the transition of a character who started off pretty two-dimensionally and have it grow and change into a very three-dimensional character with a lot of different story and levels and facets to her. That's really something that has also changed in media in general. It's nice to be a part of that over these last 10-11 years."

Rick And Morty's sixth season will return this week, with a new episode arriving on Sunday, November 20th at midnight, and based on the episodes that started this recent season, we're buckling up for some more wild journeys across space and time.

What do you think of Summer this season? Do you think she can step up to the plate for possible future villains' returns? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Clan.