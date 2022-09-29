Rick and Morty Reveals How Much Rick Believes in Summer

Rick and Morty has been making its way through a very interesting season so far with its latest episodes, and the newest episode of Season 6 has revealed just how much Rick actually believes in Summer. The newest season of the series has been exploring each of the members of the Smith Family in much different ways than fans have expected to see as Rick's status quo changes have meant that not he can't just go to another universe whenever he decides to. This is especially true for the latest episode as it was the series' first real dive into the world of Horror.

The later seasons of Rick and Morty have not only seen Summer become more involved with the titular duo's adventures, but Rick and Summer have been shown to have a much stronger connection lately too. Not only has he been seen trusting her with saving he or Morty when they get into an unexpected jam, but the newest episode of the series revealed that deep down he trusts Summer so much that he would willingly be submissive to her if she decided to take over.

"Night Family" saw each member of the family's sleepwalking selves take over their bodies, and Summer's revealed that deep down she feels a resentment towards her grandfather. It's strong enough for this "night" version of Summer to take control of the family and even outsmart Rick on occasion, but this is all compounded on the fact that it further proves that Rick trusts Summer completely. She's able to outsmart him because Rick takes her at her word. And notably his "night" person also follows her orders as well.

It just goes to show how much closer he's getting with her, and it's far removed from the Rick who used to ignore her completely. It's a sense of growth that's been happening for Rick himself too as he's not only opening up more with Summer, but it's been seen with the way he treats Beth, Morty, and Jerry too. It's something we'll likely see tested even more so as the series continues and they're put more in danger than before.

