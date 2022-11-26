Rick and Morty Season 6 Reveals First Look at Major Fan-Favorite Villain Return

Rick and Morty Season 6 has seen a lot of major characters making their return to the series in some way in the episodes thus far, and now the series has revealed the first look at a major fan-favorite villain returning next with the opening scene from the next episode of the series! Now that Season 6 has kicked back up with its final slate of episodes following its extended hiatus, and even with the wild detour of Episode 7, this season has been very tuned into the overall series canon and lore with nods and ideas tapping into some of the biggest moments of the past.

It's been an interesting season to see unfold as Rick and Morty seems to be fully utilizing its past rather than fighting against it like seen in previous seasons. Soon it will tie back into one of the most memorable episodes from the fifth season as Episode 8 of Rick and Morty Season 6 will be bringing back Rick Sanchez's rival, Mr. Nimbus, to the series. You can see the villain's return in action below with the release of the opening scene as shared by Adult Swim:

Why Does Mr. Nimbus Return in Rick and Morty Season 6?

Episode 8 of Rick and Morty Season 6 is titled "Analyze Piss," and the opening scene sees the titular duo fighting against Mr. Nimbus once more. It was teased through the look at Rick's new sea-faring fortress in promotional materials that Mr. Nimbus would be involved somehow (since he has a full control over the oceans and the police), and it's revealed in this opening scene that this fortress had caused major conflict between the two where Rick ultimately loses as Mr. Nimbus gets what he wants.

Unfortunately it seems like Mr. Nimbus' return to the series isn't the big focus of the episode, but this is also just one of the many fun nods to the overall continuity that Season 6 has been handling so well thus far. It's not only a fun callback, but also a demonstration of how Rick continues to get frustrated over his rival as Mr. Nimbus manages to pull one over on Rick once again.

