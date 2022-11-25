Rick and Morty Season 6 Debuts Episode 8 Opening: Watch

Rick and Morty's sixth season has seen the Smiths revisiting past storylines and universes as a part of their surreal adventures, and it seems as though some returning villains are set to darken their doorsteps in the upcoming new episode. With previous installments seeing the return of the likes of Story Lord, the opening for episode eight of season six not only brings back a familiar rival to Rick Sanchez, but introduces two hilarious new antagonists who seem to have beef with the mad scientist.

Our own Nick Valdez had the opportunity to recently speak with Rick And Morty's showrunner, Scott Marder, who hinted that Rick Prime, the villain who might be the most deadly to the Smith Family, would return at some point, though kept a lid on whether that comeback would be this season or beyond:

"I can't say when, but you'll definitely see him again."

While season six has brought back some familiar faces, it has also introduced new villains for Rick and Morty to tango with, specifically antagonists such as "Night Summer", a company looking to control the fate of the world through fortune cookies, and terrorists that caused Summer to pull a "Die Hard".

Bring in the Villains Morty

The Official Adult Swim Youtube Channel shared the opening scene from the next new episode of Rick And Morty, featuring the return of Mr. Nimbus, the introduction of "Cookie Magneto", along with the arrival of an impish green-skinned rogue who appears to be modeled after the Superman foe, Mr. Myxyzptlk:

Mr. Nimbus specifically was modeled after Marvel's Namor, and perhaps a little of DC Comics' Aquaman, which is good timing considering that the Sub-Mariner was the main antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While it seems as though Nimbus won't have a major role in this episode outside of helping to destroy Morty's bunker, there's always the potential for Rick's rival to make a comeback.

With seven episodes down, Rick And Morty is nearing its season six finale, though fans shouldn't worry too much as the Adult Swim series has already been confirmed for at least two seasons, with a spin-off series presenting the Smiths as anime characters, also on the way.

What other villains from the past do you think might appear in this upcoming episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.