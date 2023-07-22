Robo Force Reveals New Trailer (Exclusive)

Robo Force originally debuted in 1984 as a toy line but the company, Nacelle, is looking to bring back the property with a new animated series. Hot on the heels of the announcement that Ryan Reynolds will be working with the company on a new take on Biker Mice From Mars, the "NacelleVerse" is looking to expand in the near future. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con International, the new series revealed some fresh details alongside a new trailer and release window for the six-episode series.

Here's an official description of the animated series from Nacelle, "The story starts off in 2089, where the latest version of Robo Force debuted with plans to be society's next heroes. Unfortunately, two days after the announcement, the Utopia Corporation revealed their new Utopia 101 line, which made Robo Force immediately obsolete. For over 20 years, Robo Force has been doing the menial jobs that no one likes to talk about but keep society moving; "fun things" like robo rooting, robo calls, and underwater welding! Maxx 89 and his friends had given up hope when suddenly, the Utopia 101s turn on humanity, and there is no one else that even has a chance to stop them."

Robo Force Rising

Alongside the new trailer and release window of 2024, Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, had this to say, "It's been a joy to come to SDCC every year and talk about some of the cool things we've been working on, but this year is particularly special because it represents the beginning of our NacelleVerse. To kick it off with Robo Force, this fantastic teaser, and the unbeatable crowd at SDCC, it's definitely a day to remember for all of us at Nacelle."

Robo Force will kick off with a six-episode first season, which is co-written by Gavin Hignight (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars Resistance, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy) and Tom Stern (Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, The Andy Milonakis Show, Spongebob Squarepants). Most of the episodes will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss. The series is produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Gavin Hignight, Tom Stern, Matt Kravitsky, Michael Goodman, and John Kent.

