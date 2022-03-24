The Nacelle Company Reveals Robo Force Wave One Pre-Order Information

After announcing its entry into the toy business in February, The Nacelle Company — the studio behind Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, A Toy Store Near You, and Behind The Attraction on Disney+ — has revealed the first wave of its Robo Force 7.5 inch collectible action figure line. The figures will be available to pre-order for $49.99 on NacelleStore.com beginning April 22nd. In preparation for its toy line launch, The Nacelle Company spent a year acquiring intellectual properties connected to classic toys, including The Great Garloo, Power Lords, Big Loo, and the Marx Toys brand. Nacelle’s Robo Force action figure line begins with fully articulated versions of Maxx Steele and Wrecker, seen below.

In 2021, Nacelle Company announced it had acquired Robo Force, and revealed plans to revitalize the property with a new television show, books, and other products. These Robo Force action figures from designer David Vonner are the first step in that plan.

Robo Force’s Maxx Steele and Wrecker are part of Nacelle’s Very Important Toy Line of 7.5-inch scale figures. They come with packaging featuring artwork and a collector-friendly window box.

According to The Nacelle Company, Maxx Steele was destined to be the latest and greatest in law enforcement (he was literally built to do it), but on the day before his first patrol, the UTOPIA101 line was revealed to the world. Maxx Steele was quietly reassigned to the traffic beat. Despite his best efforts to conform, Maxx Steele’s passion for crime fighting, along with a growing distrust of the UTOPIA line, leads Maxx down a path into other, unauthorized, lines of police work. This will create problems. A LOT of problems.

Wrecker was built to be the jack-of-all-trades for the ROBO FORCE line; he has a tool for every occasion. Sadly, due to the rise of the UTOPIA101 line, those occasions never occurred. Reassigned to use his staggering strength and empathy codex to do the most mundane jobs in the basement of Police Rhombus HQ, Wrecker eventually teams up with Maxx Steele to help protect the innocent, and keep an eye on the increasingly erratic UTOPIA Force (as well as Hun-Dred and his evil minions).

“Of all the IP’s we’ve been buying, we wanted to launch our toy division with Robo Force because not only are they fun and iconic, but due to them being crushed at Toy Fair in 1984 by another line of charismatic transforming robots, we wanted to give them their due with a reimagined storyline and high end redesigns. But don’t despair lovers of the 80’s version, our new figures will of course have the infamous suction cups, but these will be attached to something the originals never had; legs!” said Nacelle Company Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss in a statement provided to ComicBook.com

The second wave of Robo Force figures is set for pre-sale later this year and will include Hun-Dred and SOTA. Here are the product details for Maxx Steel and Wrecker: