Robo Force Animated Series Announces Lead Animation Studio, Reveals First Look (Exclusive)

The highly-anticipated revival of Robo Force has just gotten a major update. On Thursday, The Nachelle Company announced that Cartoon Conrad has been brought on as the lead studio for the Robo Force animated series, which got a straight-to-series order earlier this year. A Canadian-based animation studio, Cartoon Conrad is best known for producing projects like Teen Titans Go!, DC Super-Hero Girls, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Green Eggs and Ham, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Additionally, Nachelle revealed an animation sample for the series, which you can check out below.

"We're excited to have such a fantastic partner with Cartoon Conrad, who's helping bring this big idea into reality," Nacelle Company CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, said in a statement.

"Not every day you get a call from Brian Volk-Weiss. I have been following his work for years now and needless to say, we jumped at the chance to work with him and his talented team at the Nacelle Company." said Cartoon Conrad CEO, Luke Conrad.

(Photo: Nacelle)

What is Robo Force about?

The story of Robo Force starts off in 2089, where the latest version of Robo Force debuted with plans to be society's next heroes. Unfortunately, two days after the announcement, the Utopia Corporation revealed their new Utopia 101 line, which made Robo Force immediately obsolete. For over 20 years, Robo Force has been doing the menial jobs that no one likes to talk about but keeps society moving; "fun things" like robo rooting, robo calls, and underwater welding! Maxx 89 and his friends had given up hope when suddenly, the Utopia 101s turn on humanity, and there is no one else that even has a chance to stop them.

Robo Force will kick off with a six-episode first season, which is co-written by Gavin Hignight (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars Resistance, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy) and Tom Stern (Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, The Andy Milonakis Show, Spongebob Squarepants). Most of the episodes will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss. The series is produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Gavin Hignight, Tom Stern, Matt Kravitsky, Michael Goodman, and John Kent.

