These Official Sailor Moon Halloween Costumes Have Serious Moon Crystal Power

Halloween is making its slow march forward, and fans all over the country are ready to get their spook on. With millions of people planning to dress up this year, you can bet a solid few of them will be going as superheroes. Of course, some of them will pick their heroes from anime, and Sailor Moon could not be a better pick this Halloween.

Of course, there are plenty of places to get a Sailor Moon costume but not all are made equally. Thanks to Halloween Costumes, they have confirmed a slew of officially licensed outfits taken straight from Sailor Moon, and they aren’t your standard selection. From Serena to Luna, you can pick whichever character you’d like to dress up as this season.

As you can see here, Halloween Costumes shared a set of four official outfits which are licensed officially from Toei Animation. The choices rang from Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mar, and Tuexedo Mask. Currently, the only sizes available range from X-Small to X-Large, so there aren’t any extended sizes offered. Each costume costs a solid $79.99 USD at most, but their licensed status does mean the team behind Sailor Moon signed off on the looks.

If you want something more comfortable, the site has a series of Sailor Moon kigurumi suits for sale. You an get one designed as Luna or Artemis, so the costumes would make for a great couples date. There are also accessories being sold by Halloween Costumes like wigs, tiaras, and wands which will complete your look. You can even buy some gloves and red heels which will make Serena really shine this spooky season. Now, fans just need to find friends who will dress up as the rest of the guardians to complete their Sailor Scouts, and then you’ll have a team whose ready to take on the Avengers!

So, are you planning an anime-themed costume this Halloween? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.

