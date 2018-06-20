Check Out This ‘Sailor Moon’ Lingerie

If you’ve been looking for a subtle way to show your love of Sailor Moon while comfortably relaxing then you’re in luck.

Bandai’s Fashion Collection recently opened preorders for three new pieces in their Sailor Moon loungewear collection and this time around, the pieces aren’t designed to look like Usagi’s iconic school uniform. Instead the items are made from a fabric printed with a Sailor Moon motif in soft pastel hues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The four-piece collection, called “Relaxing Wear”, features a bra and underwear set, a camisole with built-in bust support, and a pair of lounge shorts. Like the school uniform-themed collection Bandai released back in December — which featured a skirt, tank top and bra — the items in this collection are designed to mix and match.

If lounging like Usagi isn’t enough for you or if you just want to complete your Sailor Moon look, you can also check out the exact replica of Usagi’s engagement ring. Bandai is currently taking preorders for replicas of the ring Mamoru uses to propose to Sailor Moon, with a bright pink heart-shaped synthetic corundum center stone surrounded by clear/white jewels. The rings are engraved with “Mamoru to Usagi” inside the band and are available in a platinum setting with real 0.13ct diamonds while a silver version features white topaz instead.

However, if you want to preorder either the loungewear collection or the ring, you’ll want to act fast. Preorders are being accepted on both items until July.

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991 thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

What do you think of the Sailor Moon loungewear collection? Let us know in comments!