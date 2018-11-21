Miss Universe Japan Will Compete As Sailor Moon

The world of beauty pageantry is a competitive one, but it looks like an actual superhero is ready to give the field a spin. After all, Miss Japan will bring Sailor Moon to the annual event, and she’ll punish you if you don’t fall for her.

Over on Instagram, fans learned Miss Universe contestant Yuumi Kato will be hitting the pageant as Sailor Moon this year.

“I am happy to announce this year’s costume,” Kato posted on Instagram along with a photo of her costume.

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon! There’s eight days until I leave for the competition. Thanks to everyone who has supported me until now, I’ve been able to come so far. Thank you! I will do my best at this world event. From now on, please cheer for me!”

As fans can see, Kato’s costume for the Miss Universe pageant is plenty elaborate, and it has the perfect amount of sparkle. The beauty queen’s hair is split into pigtails, and she can be seen throwing up on of Sailor Moon’s iconic poses. The look is completed by her very sparkly blue miniskirt, and Kato’s smile proves she would get along just fine with the Sailor Scouts.

Of course, Kato will don other costumes during her Miss Universe appearance, but this Sailor Moon outfit has fans feeling a certain sort of way. The costume will hit the world stage when Miss Universe begins on December 17, so fans are hoping Queen Nehelenia keeps far away from the event. After all, Sailor Moon won’t stay for any injustice and would never fun from a real fight… not even when she’s competing in a pageant.

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991, thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moonstands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

