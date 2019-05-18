Fans Are Loving Naruto Creator’s New Series, Samurai 8

Naruto is still one of the biggest action anime and manga franchises to ever come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, so all eyes have been on series creator Masashi Kishimoto for what he could be working on next. Now with his newest series, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, officially making its big debut in the last issue of Shonen Jump, fans have seen his new work for themselves.

But what’s the early impression fans have of Kishimoto’s new series? The hype is through the roof as fans love having a new Kishimoto series to read. They’re loving the first chapter, and can’t wait for more.

While the hype level is indeed high, most fans have shared praise for the new series with a caveat. Many fans are not going completely in on the series just yet, and that’s to be expected with only one real chapter of the series to parse through. But while there are some hang ups, fans are overwhelmingly excited about this new story’s potential.

Written by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Akira Okubo, Samurai 8 can currently be read on a weekly basis as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump line-up. Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release, and fans can currently check it out on the Digital Shonen Jump app. The official synopsis for Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru reads as such:

“The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

Read on to see what fans are saying about Masashi Kishimoto and Akira Okubo’s Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru so far, and let us know how you’re feeling in the comments!

Netflix’s Castlevania’s Director Approves!

Just read the first chapter of Samurai 8, written by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by his long-time assistant Akira Okubo. Really enjoying this super unique universe they’re building! — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) May 13, 2019

This Ronin dude from Samurai 8: pic.twitter.com/v0RKJbgURV — Umair Aamir (@Umairuem) May 14, 2019

“It’s Really Going to be Something Special”

Wow…Samurai, Bushi, Ronin…Sci-fi, tech…so much to love about Samurai 8 just from chapter 1. It’s really going to be something special. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 12, 2019

“Just What I Expected from Kishimoto”

Samurai 8 Chapter 1:

Great! Just what I expected from Kishimoto. I loved every bit of it and the art is just as expressive as Kishimoto’s was. You connect with Hachimaru way too easily and I already love him as an MC. Can’t wait to see what Chapter 2 brings! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/89kcnwwOWt — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) May 10, 2019

“Nostalgic, Yet Very Fresh”

SAMURAI 8 was a great read, solid first chapter. It introduces a very detailed world and an interesting fighting concept.

It felt nostalgic yet very fresh. I could sense the amount of work and love put into it. A solid 8/10 well done Kishi #Samurai8 pic.twitter.com/8K3qAXnQPg — Bantu King 👑 (@Tenjin_katsura) May 11, 2019

“It’s Hard Not to be Hyped”

Chapter 1 of #Samurai8 was solid, lots of promise to deliver on but I love this sci-fi samurai mash up.



But it’s hard not to be hyped on these character designs and world. pic.twitter.com/jAO49j4INz — Daniel Mauleón (@WritePictures) May 12, 2019

“If Done Right, This Has Potential…”

Samurai 8, new manga from the creator of Naruto.

I read the first chapter, it was cool!



It’s a mix of samurai stuff and sci-fi. Futuristic samurai already sounded cool to me before I read the chapter.

If done right, this has potential to be huge in the future 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fzGWvvXaMY — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) May 15, 2019

“Can’t Wait to See More”