Fans Are Loving Naruto Creator’s New Series, Samurai 8

Naruto is still one of the biggest action anime and manga franchises to ever come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, so all eyes have been on series creator Masashi Kishimoto for what he could be working on next. Now with his newest series, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, officially making its big debut in the last issue of Shonen Jump, fans have seen his new work for themselves.

But what’s the early impression fans have of Kishimoto’s new series? The hype is through the roof as fans love having a new Kishimoto series to read. They’re loving the first chapter, and can’t wait for more.

While the hype level is indeed high, most fans have shared praise for the new series with a caveat. Many fans are not going completely in on the series just yet, and that’s to be expected with only one real chapter of the series to parse through. But while there are some hang ups, fans are overwhelmingly excited about this new story’s potential.

Written by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Akira Okubo, Samurai 8 can currently be read on a weekly basis as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump line-up. Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release, and fans can currently check it out on the Digital Shonen Jump app. The official synopsis for Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru reads as such:

“The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

Read on to see what fans are saying about Masashi Kishimoto and Akira Okubo’s Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru so far, and let us know how you’re feeling in the comments!

