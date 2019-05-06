Samurai 8 Releases Official Synopsis

Masashi Kishimoto has kept a low profile since Naruto ended awhile back, but the artist hasn’t been lazing around. In fact, the manga legend has been hard at work on his latest series Samurai 8, and it seems the manga’s first full synopsis has gone live.

Recently, social media lit up with anime fans after translated descriptions of Samurai 8 went live. Thanks to Organic Dinosaur on Twitter, one such translation has been posted, and fans can check out the epic blurb below:

“The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’.

The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

Looking over the synopsis, it doesn’t take much to see how different Naruto and Samurai 8 are from one another. Aside from the series’ different settings, Samurai 8 appears to be more of a search-and-find story whereas Naruto was all about its lead reaching certain status. While both titles focus on underdog leads, Samurai 8 will see its hero Hachimaru set out from the shadow cast by his illnesses to find Pandora’s Box much like Luffy seeks the One Piece. That kind of adventure mashed up with sci-fi action will surely make for one interesting series, and fans can read a sample of the series on Viz Media now if they’d like.

So, will you be checking out this new series from Kishimoto? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

