Adult Swim San Diego Comic-Con Panels: Rick and Morty Season 7, My Adventures With Superman, and More

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed its Adult Swim lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Panels announced on Thursday include the Rick and Morty: 10th Anniversary celebration, with a sneak peek at season 7; an episode preview, panel, and signing with the cast of Warner Bros. Animation and Adult Swim's DC series My Adventures with Superman; and a preview panel teasing the epic return of Dethklok in the new animated movie Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar and the accompanying album Dethalbum IV. Comic-Con attendees will also be the first to watch The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart at its world premiere screening on July 20th.

Along with the screening of The Venture Bros. movie, to be followed by an audience Q&A and panel with the cast and creators, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will present footage from Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. Also on hand are the cast and crew of adult animated comedy Teenage Euthanasia season 2, the voices and filmmakers behind Adult Swim's Superman anime, and the brains behind Rick and Morty season 7.

On the family-friendly side, Cartoon Network will screen the full series premiere of Tiny Toons Looniversity before inviting convention goers on a "campus tour" of the newest show in the Looniverse with the cast and creators.

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Panels Schedule



Thursday, July 20th



The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

8:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

Be among the first fans to experience the all-new original animated movie The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart with the world premiere screening! Afterwards, join filmmakers and cast for a panel discussion and audience Q&A. The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be available to own on Digital starting July 21 and on Blu-ray on July 25, 2023.



Friday, July 21st

Tiny Toons Looniversity

10:00 a.m., Indigo Ballroom

Congratulations, you've been accepted into ACME Looniversity! Join our esteemed panel of Tiny Toons Looniversity academics (aka cast and crew) as they take you on a "campus tour" of Cartoon Network's newest entry into the Looniverse. Classes begin this fall, but panel attendees will be treated to a screening of the premiere episode! Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.



My Adventures with Superman

11:00 a.m., Indigo Ballroom

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman like you've never seen him before! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim's newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of My Adventures with Superman as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else we will see in season one and beyond. My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.



Teenage Euthanasia

12:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Trophy might be dead, and stuck in Florida, but join the very much alive cast and crew in sunny San Diego as they look back at the apocalyptic near-future and share an exclusive look at the new season. Teenage Euthanasia season two premieres Wednesday, July 26 at Midnight on Adult Swim, next day on Max.



Metalocalypse: The Army of the Doomstar

1:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Can the Metalocalypse be stopped? Join series co-creator Brendan Small and guests as they talk all things Metalocalypse, reveal footage from the forthcoming film, and discuss the forthcoming album Dethalbum IV. Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be available to own on Digital and Blu-ray starting August 22, 2023.



Rick and Morty: 10th Anniversary

2:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

It hasn't been 100 years QUITE yet but join the cast and crew as they celebrate ten years of Rick and Morty adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season!

