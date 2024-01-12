Sand Land: The Series Releases New Trailer

2024 might have Akira Toriyama busy thanks to the upcoming arrival of Dragon Ball Daima, but the Z-Fighters aren't the only ones hitting the small screen from the legendary mangaka. Sand Land: The Series will be arriving this year, focusing on the story of a desert planet where it's only hope might come from a demonic entity known as Beelzebub. While this new series will be taking material from the recently released movie in Japan, it will offer anime fans new material to continue Toriyama's story past the feature-length film.

Sand Land's first feature-length film arrived in Japan last summer, specifically on August 18th. As it stands, a North American release date has yet to be revealed for the movie though the creators have stated that it will be landing in the West at some point in 2024. The original manga arrived in the year 2000, ending that same year, but this new take on the old classic might hint at more stories to come from the creator of Dragon Ball.

Sand Land's New Trailer

The new anime series will hit Hulu in North America later this year, while arriving on Disney+ internationally. Much like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the upcoming Sand Land anime adaptation will be using a combination of traditional 2-D animation with computer-generated animation. As of the writing of this article, a specific release date has yet to be revealed.

If you want to familiarize yourself with Sand Land, the original manga can be read on the Shonen Jump App. Here's how the supernatural series is described, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

Are you hyped to dive into the world of Beelzebub later this year?