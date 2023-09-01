Akira Toriyama's Sand Land Releases First 15 Minutes Online

Sand Land has already hit theaters in Japan, with the film by Toei Animation set to hit North America in 2024. With the story created by Dragon Ball mastermind, Akira Toriyama, the film has released a number of trailers and promotional material to give fans a look at this story focused on a desert world. Now, the first fifteen minutes of the film have arrived online to give you a better idea of what's in store in the movie focusing on the unique protagonist in Beelzebub.

Akira Toriyama had this to say with the release of the latest anime film focusing on Beelzebub and a desert world, "Thanks so much to all you amazing fans out there who have already gone out to see the Sand Land movie! Moviegoer counts are still not as high as they could be, but we've already received some very positive reviews. Some lovely people have even shared that they were surprised to find themselves deeply moved by the movie. In particular, the rave reviews about the mecha appearing in SAND LAND are entirely thanks to the hard work of the animation staff and to anyone out there who hasn't seen the movie, are debating going to watch it, or are reluctant to head out to a movie theater: Don't overthink things! I really hope that everyone has the chance to see this film."

Sand Land First Fifteen Minutes

If you want to learn more about the supernatural story from Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama, Viz Media describes Sand Land as such, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

Will you aim to catch Sand Land when it jumps from Japan to North America next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Beelzebub.