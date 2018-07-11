Sean Schemmel On Why ‘Dragon Ball Super’ is the Franchise’s Best Series Yet

Dragon Ball Super has been many fans’ favorite entry of the franchise because of all the cool new elements, forms, and power levels introduced into the franchise, and that sentiment is definitely shared by the voice actor for Goku, Sean Schemmel.

Comicbook.com recently got a chance to speak with Schemmel at Anime Expo 2018, and learned all about his thoughts on Dragon Ball Super. It turns out he thinks it’s the best series in the franchise yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked why he believed Dragon Ball Super to be the best in the series, Schemmel began by explaining what hooked fans to the franchise in the first place, “I think Dragon Ball Super is the best of the series for a number of reasons. Dragon Ball starts it. You get the comedy. You’ve got the story of Goku, your origin stories, et cetera. Dragon Ball Z continues it.”

But even Dragon Ball Z had its problems as Schemmel explains that Dragon Ball Z has “its own pacing that is for its own time that may not work as well if we were going to air it new today.” In fact, some of the more filler-type of elements don’t gel with Schemmel at all, “I always loved the comedic elements of Dragon Ball and I’ve always loved the emotional elements of Dragon Ball and I like the epic moments, but I never really could understand the purpose of posturing for weeks on end and screaming and telling me, ‘I’m stronger than you and you’re stronger than me,’ for all these weeks on end.”

But Schemmel doesn’t see those problems giving Super trouble. He explains that this series is his favorite because, “…it has enough fighting. It’s got a bunch of great new characters. It’s got a bunch of comedy, a bunch of side stories that give us more depth to the character…These are all elements that make the story more believable and more powerful so that when they do go to fight, it’s interesting.”

Schemmel shares the same love for Dragon Ball Super that many fans have, and it’s going to be one of many reasons fans should keep an eye on the English dub release of the series.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku’s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con as well.