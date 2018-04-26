This ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Cosplay Looks Unbelievably Real

When it comes to cosplay, few fans take the art as seriously as those who love anime. The fandom was one of the first to adopt the practice in the US, and anime cosplays can be found all over the world. Naturally, some fans have gotten really good at the hobby, but there are some that look so real they are unbelievable.

Just, check out this on-point cosplay of Elizabeth Liones from The Seven Deadly Sins. It looks like it was ripped straight from the anime.

As you can see below, one cosplayer realized they were basically born to take on Elizabeth. From the heroine’s blouse to her hair, this fans brings everything that makes the character unique to life with ease.

For those of you curious, this cosplayer is rather well-known one within the anime fandom. The girl brands her looks under Shimo Cosplay, and she has done a ton of cosplays. From Diabolik Lovers to Sword Art Online, Shimo has transformed herself into a slew of heroines, but her take on Elizabeth is hard to beat.

In terms of costuming, the cosplay is the definition of spot-on. Elizabeth’s pink cropped top is very vibrant, and it ruffles look pristine. Even her skirt looks animated thanks to its pressed folds. The look is completed with blue contact lenses and a silver-white wig that turns Shimo into the object of Meliodas’ affection — and this isn’t the only cosplay the fan has done of Elizabeth.

Recently, Shimo shared her latest take on Elizabeth on Facebook, and the cosplay is totally different from her past look. The heroine is seen in a long blue dress and white smock that suits her royal heritage. Paired with her signature wig, Shimo proves she is one of the best Elizabeth cosplayers out there, so The Seven Deadly Sins better contact her if it ever pursues a live-action project.

If you aren’t familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Is this the best cosplay you've seen of Elizabeth?