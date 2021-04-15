Seven Deadly Sins Movie Releases New Trailer

✖

In Japan, Seven Deadly Sins is airing the final episodes of its anime, though this is far from the last time that anime fans will see their favorite sins as the story will continue with the upcoming feature-length film hitting theaters later this year in Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light. With the movie slated to arrive this summer, the movie will follow the adventures of the Sins directly following the finale of the anime, which has yet to make its way to North America via the streaming service of Netflix which is the main way to watch the series.

Though the fifth season is reaching its end in Japan, we have yet to hear when the anime series will be arriving in North America for Seven Deadly Sins' fans, which will act as the finale for the series. Cursed By The Light might be the final anime installment that we know of, but a direct manga sequel is continuing the story of the Seven Deadly Sins in its pages. It is yet to be seen whether the Sins will return to the world of anime following the upcoming feature-length film.

The Official Twitter Account for Seven Deadly Sins shared the trailer for this summer's Cursed By The Light, which will arrive specifically into theaters in Japan on July 2nd, though a release date for North America has yet to be revealed for this continuation of the popular anime series:

【Official Trailer】

The Seven Deadly Sins THE MOVIE: Cursed by Light; Scheduled for July 2 ⚔️More: https://t.co/ICuqMxv24K pic.twitter.com/YFStsiOXx4 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) April 15, 2021

If you have yet to experience the fan-favorite anime series, here is an official description for Seven Deadly Sins:

"When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth—the Sins were framed by the king’s guard, the Holy Knights—too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn’t even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins’ strength been exaggerated …? Prepare to get swept away by an epic fantasy story and colorful cast of characters that will rewrite the history of manga as we know it!"

Are you hyped for the upcoming film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy.