The Seven Deadly Sins Announces New Sequel Movie

The Seven Deadly Sins has announced a new sequel movie is on the way! The fourth and final season of the anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment, is currently premiering new episodes in Japan (but fans in other territories will have to wait until later in 2021 to check out the new season on Netflix) and it seems the anime franchise is gearing up to continue further. Although the anime has set Dragon's Judgment as the final season of the series overall, it's not going to be end of the anime in general as a new film will continue beyond the events of the final season.

Kodansha has announced The Seven Deadly Sins will be releasing a brand new anime feature film set after the events of Dragon's Judgment. Aiming for a release in Japan later this Summer, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, will feature a completely original story from original series creator Nakaba Suzuki. The film's logo has been revealed through the franchise's official Twitter account, and you can check it out below:

With The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment currently making its way through Japan, there's no telling what this new story will entail or whether or not the final events of the manga will be reflected in the anime's currently scheduled 24 episode run. The original manga release of the series will also be getting an official sequel some time this year as well, so maybe the film could even be tied into that. But it's far too early to tell, of course.

