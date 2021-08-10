Shaman King Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Shaman King is back at it again, and the hit series is making its comeback on Netflix. If you did not know, the series made a return in Japan earlier this year, and fans were eager to see how the throwback series fared this time around. Now, the show is here stateside, and you can watch its first batch of episodes now.

For those who do not know, Shaman King has made its Netflix US debut at long last. Season one consists of a thirteen-episode run, so it will take a little over six hours to binge. But if you have been waiting to reunite with Yoh Asakura, this marathon will be nothing to you.

(Photo: Discotek Media)

At this point, season two is still in the works with Netflix, but Shaman King is expected to continue with its reboot. This is great news to fans everywhere since the original Shaman King anime never got the chance to complete the manga's story. However, it seems this reboot is determined to finish up the tale.

If you aren't familiar with Shaman King, you can check out the series easily thanks to Kodansha Comics these days. Viz Media held the manga's license back in the 2000s, but Kodansha took over the rights in 2020. As for the original anime, the 64-episode affair can be binged on Crunchyroll if you're interested.

Shaman King was created in 1998 by Hiroyuki Takei, and the manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until 2004. The hit series tells the story of Yoh, a medium who dreams to become the Shaman King and contact the Great Spirit. In order to meet this goal, Yoh must win the Shaman Fight, but things get complicated when romance and estranged family get in his way.

