Shaman King Sets Netflix Episode Order

Shaman King's new reboot series is finally streaming worldwide on Netflix and has set its episode order for its first season! Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series is currently in the midst of its second chance at anime life as the new adaptation will be much closer to how the manga's original story proceeded. This new take on the franchise has been running in Japan since the Spring, but has finally launched its first batch of episodes in international territories through Netflix. With this initial release, fans have gotten a 13 episode first "season" with the streaming service.

This marks the first cour of the reboot series, and is only a single chunk of the 52 episodes ordered for the new series overall. With the second cour of the series still currently airing in Japan this Summer (following a brief hiatus due to the Tokyo Olympics broadcast), there's no telling when international fans can expect to see Season 2. But there's good news for its big streaming drop with Netflix as there's both the original Japanese audio and a new English dub.

The initial English dub cast for Shaman King's reboot (produced by VSI Los Angeles and directed by Hermes Baroli) includes some returning dub cast members from the very first anime and new additions too. The cast for this first slate of episodes includes the likes of Abby Trott as Yoh, Oliver Wyman as Manta, Kaiji Tang as Amidamaru, D.C. Douglas as Ryu, Sean Rohani as Mosuke, Doug Stone as Yohmei, and Erica Mendez as Hao. Other additional members of the cast include Bernhard Forcher, Erica Schroeder, Erika Harlacher, Greg Abbey, John DeMita, Jonathan Todd Ross, Keith Silverstein, Kenton Chen, Laura Stahl, Marc Thompson, and Matt Caplan.

With the original anime adaptation from 20 years ago eventually leading to its own ending, this new anime will be proceeding just as Takei originally intended as we're going to finally get to see the complete version of the story in anime at last. As it's currently airing new episodes in Japan as well, it's still yet to be revealed how it will all shake out though.

Will you be checking out Shaman King's new anime now that it's finally streaming on Netflix? What are you most excited to see from the new reboot series?